Northeast Ohio weather: Next Weather Problem: Rain-Snow Mix

Our next weather problem is coming in from the south and will bring with it plenty of moisture for Tuesday. The problem is is when it comes to town Tuesday morning we'll be dealing with colder air. So for Akron and Canton, they could see freezing rain for Tuesday morning commute before it changes over to rain Tuesday afternoon. By the time the system reaches Cleveland it'll be later Tuesday afternoon but could come in town as snow. Parts of south of Cleveland could see 1-2" of snow by Wednesday morning. There is not a lot of agreement that this system even reaches our area-just giving you an idea of what could happen.

In the meantime, enjoy the quiet weather while we've got it! Mostly clear tonight with temps into the upper 20s. Monday is expected to have a sunny to start, a few more clouds in the afternoon but temps are going to be cooler. High temp for Cleveland only 37 yet Akron/Canton should be into the Mid-40s. Even cooler near the Lake's edge. Clouds will be on the increase late in the afternoon and it'll be a little breezy as well.

