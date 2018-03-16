Overturned semi-truck causes problems for morning commuters on I - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Overturned semi-truck causes problems for morning commuters on I-77

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation are working to upright an overturned tractor-trailer blocking part of I-77 north heading into downtown Cleveland.

Emergency crews responded to the exit ramp from I-77 north to East 9th Street and I-90 east around 2:45 a.m. Friday.

ODOT says the left lane on I-77 north is blocked and part of the exit ramp is restricted. Highway officials did not provide an estimated time for the truck to be cleared.

Paramedics have not said if the driver of the truck was injured during the incident.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for traffic updates.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly