Overturned semi-truck causes problems for morning commuters on I-77

Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation are working to upright an overturned tractor-trailer blocking part of I-77 north heading into downtown Cleveland.

Emergency crews responded to the exit ramp from I-77 north to East 9th Street and I-90 east around 2:45 a.m. Friday.

#CLEtraffic There is an overturned tractor trailer on the ramp from I-77 NB to I-90 EB. A towing company will soon be working to remove the tractor, so the left lane heading 77 north is closed. Use caution in the area. Work to upright the trailer will take place after rush hour. pic.twitter.com/9oSJnuvBwb — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) March 16, 2018

ODOT says the left lane on I-77 north is blocked and part of the exit ramp is restricted. Highway officials did not provide an estimated time for the truck to be cleared.

I-77 NB: CLOSED due to an overturned SEMI. You're forced to exit at E. 14th/E. 22nd St. ramp @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/tNukHqAseb — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) March 16, 2018

Paramedics have not said if the driver of the truck was injured during the incident.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for traffic updates.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.