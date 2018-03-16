LeBron James throws down ferocious dunk over Portland Trail Blazers center (watch)

LeBron James threw down what may be considered one of his best dunks of the season over the 7-foot tall center for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Watch it again and pay attention to the Cavs bench react to the poster dunk over Jusuf Nurkic.

In case you need a reminder, LeBron James is in his 15th season. He has had, what he calls, some of the best plays of his career during the 2017-18 NBA season.

LeBron pulls off one of the most ridiculous moves you'll ever see: 'Haters will say it's fake'

LeBron James says his game is 'probably at an all-time high'

Social media erupted after the play.

Guys, that dunk by Lebron was one of his best. 15 years in the league, easy to get jaded, and he unleashes THAT. — Robert H (@bandwagonknick) March 16, 2018

Fine wine doesn't do that. LeBron's a car bomb — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) March 16, 2018

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.