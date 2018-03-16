LeBron James throws down ferocious dunk over Portland Trail Blaz - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LeBron James throws down ferocious dunk over Portland Trail Blazers center (watch)

Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
(Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH

LeBron James threw down what may be considered one of his best dunks of the season over the 7-foot tall center for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Watch it again and pay attention to the Cavs bench react to the poster dunk over Jusuf Nurkic.

In case you need a reminder, LeBron James is in his 15th season. He has had, what he calls, some of the best plays of his career during the 2017-18 NBA season.

Social media erupted after the play.

