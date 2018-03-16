Slyman's to go through approximately 10,000 pounds of corned beef for St. Patrick's Day

It's almost unfathomable, but the famed Slyman's Restaurant in downtown Cleveland expects to go through about 5 tons of corned beef on Friday and St. Patrick's Day, according to owners.

Cleveland's corned beef kings started slicing and serving early Friday morning as revelers prepared for the Irish holiday weekend.

1,200 pre-ordered sandwiches are being made right now at the iconic Slyman's Restaurant on St. Clair Ave. St. Patrick's Day holiday is their Super Bowl. We're LIVE on #WakeUpCleveland! @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/SH2qimPPjU — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) March 16, 2018

About one pound of corned beef is stuffed in every sandwich, but the restaurant also serves up fresh corned beef to order, deli-style.

Saturday will likely be even busier with thousands of parade attendants expected to converge into downtown Cleveland for the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.

While most will be celebrating, the crew at Slyman's will be hard at work.

