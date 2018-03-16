Shipwreck dating back over 100 years discovered in Lake Erie

A steam barge that sank in 1899 off the coast of Lorain is one of several shipwrecks that have recently been discovered and identified in the waters of Lake Erie.

The National Museum of the Great Lakes, or NMGL, announced the discoveries this week.

One of the recent shipwreck discoveries, the steam barge Margaret Olwill, sank during a terrible nor'easter over a century ago in 1899. Eight people died as the ship sank, while other crew members clung to wreckage in Lake Erie for hours before eventually being rescued.

The NMGL and Cleveland Underwater Explorers have spent the last 13 years collaborating to locate and identify shipwrecks in Lake Erie. Other salvages include the Anthony Wayne, Riverside, Cortland and Plymouth.

The two groups also discovered the Argo, a tanker barge that was lost in 1937 with much of its original toxic cargo. Cleanup of the cargo cost an estimated $6 million, the largest federal cleanup of a historic shipwreck ever recorded.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.