Wake Up Cleveland pet adoption: Giant, a rescue from hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, needs a 'fur-ever' home

If you're looking for a furry friend, we're introducing Giant to you!

Giant is one of 25 dogs brought to Northeast Ohio from Puerto Rico after a hurricane devastated the island during 2017.

The young dog would be perfect for a house or family that is active and love to exercise.

Giant is available from the Cleveland Animal Protective League. The animal adoption agency is holding a bar crawl event in April to raise funds.

If you're interested in adopting Giant or any of the other animals, visit the Cleveland APL for more information.

New adoptions come spayed or neutered with up-to-date vaccinations.

