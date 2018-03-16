Medical Examiner releases identity of driver fatally shot near Cleveland State campus

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the man shot and killed in a crash by the Cleveland State Campus on Thursday.

Investigators said 27-year-old Joshua Bowers was the driver of the truck that crashed into a building at East 22nd Street and Superior Avenue.

Police said the Mansfield man was shot several times before the crash.

Officers responded to the intersection of East 22nd Street and Superior Avenue around 5 a.m. Thursday to investigate the incident.

Bowers was transported to MetroHealth Hospital and was pronounced dead from their injuries.

The incident happened approximately two blocks away from the Cleveland State University campus.

Investigators are still determining the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

A suspect has not been identified.

