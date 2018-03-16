Thomas played in 10 Pro Bowls and was a six-time all pro. (Source: Facebook)

The City of Cleveland will recognize July 3 as Joe Thomas day.

If you are wondering why July 3, he wore No. 73.

Dear @Browns fans: At your request, 7/3/18 is officially going to be Joe Thomas Day in the City of #CLE in honor of #Browns great, #73 @joethomas73.



We wish you well on your retirement, sir!



Thanks for representing #CLE well. pic.twitter.com/rx0L1dZc8V — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) March 15, 2018

The Akron RubberDucks have named a super bratwurst after Thomas.

The future Pro Football Hall of Famer also took out a full page ad in The Plain Dealer to thank the fans.

Thomas played in 10 Pro Bowls and was a six-time all pro.

