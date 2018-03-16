Cleveland will recognize July 3 as Joe Thomas day - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland will recognize July 3 as Joe Thomas day

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Thomas played in 10 Pro Bowls and was a six-time all pro. (Source: Facebook) Thomas played in 10 Pro Bowls and was a six-time all pro. (Source: Facebook)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The City of Cleveland will recognize July 3 as Joe Thomas day.

If you are wondering why July 3, he wore No. 73.

The Akron RubberDucks have named a super bratwurst after Thomas.

The future Pro Football Hall of Famer also took out a full page ad in The Plain Dealer to thank the fans.

Thomas played in 10 Pro Bowls and was a six-time all pro.

