Hue Jackson promises to jump in Lake Erie 'very soon'

Cleveland Browns head coach, Hue Jackson has yet to make due on his bet.

This past season Jackson made a wager with the media that if the team went 1-15 he would jump in Lake Erie.

I'll do you 1 better

As we all know the Browns went 0-16 last year. - But when asked about the dive at Thursday's press conference, he didn't shy away from questioning.

He reassured the media that he "Is definitely jumping in the lake." He jokingly encouraged the media to join in on the "baptism", a total rebirth of the franchise.

He has yet to pin point a date for the event but it's sure to be one to remember.

For a good cause

Fans are anxiously awaiting the fateful day. The plan is to turn the jump into a "charity event" with funds going to the Hue Jackson Foundation fighting against human trafficking in Cleveland.

