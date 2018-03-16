Cleveland continues to repair potholes, city releases list of streets being worked on

Crews continue to repair potholes in Cleveland.

The city released a list of streets being worked on today.

For a full list of streets being fixed on March 16, click this link.

#CLE Road Work News - Pothole repair today at:



- Euclid Ave from London to Ivanhoe

- Broadway Ave from Aetna to Fullerton

- Literary Ave from W. 3 to E. 11

- Detroit Ave from W. 117 to West Blvd.



View full list at https://t.co/RE1aZmObP5 pic.twitter.com/yGfugkjrXH — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) March 16, 2018

Cleveland has 10 pothole crews because of the passage of Issue 32.

Funds from Issue 32 also go toward street sweeping services.

Anyone one who wants to submit a claim after damage from a pothole, can click here.

