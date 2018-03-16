Cleveland continues to repair potholes, city releases list of st - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland continues to repair potholes, city releases list of streets being worked on

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Crews continue to repair potholes in Cleveland.

The city released a list of streets being worked on today.

For a full list of streets being fixed on March 16, click this link.

Cleveland has 10 pothole crews because of the passage of Issue 32.

Funds from Issue 32 also go toward street sweeping services.

Anyone one who wants to submit a claim after damage from a pothole, can click here.

