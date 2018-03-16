The Pro Football Hall of Fame to host fan appreciate week starting Monday

As a thank you to the Hall of Fame’s fans everywhere, the Hall will host a Fan Appreciation Week from March 19-25.

The celebration will include Hall of Famer and NFL player appearances, special offers, exclusive giveaways, and unique opportunities never before offered.

Fan Appreciation Week:

Monday, March 19 20% off at the Hall of Fame Store with a paid Museum admission

Tuesday, March 20 Free Parking

Wednesday, March 21 Free tailgate themed lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with paid Museum admission

Thursday, March 22 50% off Museum admission for Seniors (65 and over)

Friday, March 23 Giveaways (Class of 2017 Posters for adults; Sticker books for children) for all guests with a paid Museum admission

Saturday, March 24 Appearances by current NFL stars Malik Hooker and Charles Harris who were first round picks in the 2017 NFL Draft. Harris and Hooker will be on hand from noon to 2 p.m. to sign autographs and take pictures with guests Guests can take their photo with the Lombardi Trophy from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Gold Jacket Lounge with paid Museum admission Exclusive Archive Exhibit featuring rarely seen items from the Hall’s Archives. Guests will have the opportunity to try on Super Bowl rings, 1920s helmets and much more

Sunday, March 25 Hall of Fame “Gold Jacket” DAVE ROBINSON will be on hand from noon to 3 p.m. for a meet-and-greet with guests Guests, with paid Museum admission, can take their photo with the Lombardi Trophy from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Gold Jacket Lounge Exclusive Archive Exhibit featuring rarely seen items from the Hall’s Archives. Guests will have the opportunity to try on Super Bowl rings, 1920s helmets and much more



The Pro Football Hall of Fame was recently voted the Best Attraction for Sports Fans in the USA TODAY and is using this week to show it's appreciation to fans.

