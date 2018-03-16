Florida International University student among victims of bridge collapse

A pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami collapsed onto the roadway. (Source: WPLG/CNN)

A Florida International University student was one of the victims of the Florida bridge collapse on Thursday, Sweetwater Mayor Orlando Lopez said at a press conference on Friday.

"We are truly saddened to hear that," Lopez said.

The mayor was not sure if the student was a Sweetwater resident.

After speaking with local officials, I directed the Florida Highway Patrol to deploy 20 additional troopers to the City of Sweetwater to provide needed support and traffic control. @FLHSMV — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) March 16, 2018

CBS4 in Miami is reporting six people were killed in the incident.

Authorities expect to find more victims during the investigation.

Florida Governor Rick Scott said the Florida Highway Patrol will deploy 20 additional troopers to Sweetwater to help with support and traffic control.

