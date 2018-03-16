Cleveland girl nearly abducted walking to school, police release photo of suspect

The Cleveland Police Department has released a photo of a suspect after a report of a 15-year-old girl being nearly abducted on her walk to school Tuesday morning.

According to the police report, the teen left her home around 8 a.m. and was walking by the intersection of East 81st Street and Euclid Avenue toward John Hay High School -- near the Cleveland Clinic campus.

However, as she passed a man on the sidewalk, he grabbed her by the neck and attempted to drag her toward a nearby field.

"When he got behind me he put his arm around my neck and pulled he back," said 15-year-old Amirah Wilson.

She reportedly screamed, kicked the suspect in the groin and ran back to her home, where her mother found her in tears.

A woman witnessed the disturbing encounter from her window, and could tell something was wrong.

The suspect was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, blue jeans, brown boots and was reportedly talking to himself.

The man was last seen fleeing up East 81 Street toward Euclid Avenue.

