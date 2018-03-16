New 'Avengers: Infinity War' trailer comes out, 2 of the directors are Benedictine High School grads

The movie comes out on April 27. (Source: Marvel/Disney Studios)

Marvel movie fans were very excited Friday morning after another trailer was released for "Avengers: Infinity War."

Joe Russo graduated from Benedictine High School in 1989 and Anthony Russo graduated in 1988.

The brothers are both directors for the movie.

The movie will hit the theaters April 27 and it features almost every hero in the Marvel Universe. Below is a link to the latest trailer.

