'Cleveland Food Hub' scheduled to open on Carnegie Avenue

A new kind of business is coming to Northeast Ohio. (Source WOIO)

A new kind of business is coming to Northeast Ohio.

Planners are calling it the "Cleveland Food Hub."

It is a food-business incubator plus, a food manufacturing and warehousing space.

Cleveland Culinary Launch and Kitchen COO Eric Diamond said It's the newest addition to the Cleveland Culinary Launch and Kitchen, a $3.5 million project right here in the heart of Cleveland's East Side.

"Storage a food is at a premium in Cleveland. With all these new food companies coming on board, where are they storing their product?" asked Diamond.

Diamond said it's simple. Small food businesses will now be able to make and store their product in the new facility on Carnegie Avenue.

"We're in the process of building out a 3,000 square foot freezer. We'll have a 3,000 square foot cooler and we'll have 1,000 square feet of dry storage," said Diamond.

Most importantly, the new facility will create a good amount of jobs that'll more than likely increase overtime.

"Over the next three years, we expect a minimum of 50 people that'll be focused purely on food. That's not even including the Cleveland retail component," Diamond Concluded.

If you'd like to get involved with the Cleveland Food Hub you can click on this link here.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.