Cleveland Police: Interstate 77 closure triggers gridlock near d - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Police: Interstate 77 closure triggers gridlock near downtown

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: OHGO) (Source: OHGO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Interstate 77 northbound near the East 9th Street exit is closed until further notice.

According to Cleveland Police, a disabled semi-truck triggered the closure.

Traffic is currently being rerouted and motorists are asked to take alternate routes.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly