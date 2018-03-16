Euclid 4-year-old tumbled through safety net, despite red flags

Cleveland 19 has learned the scope and breadth of the abuse and neglect of kids in Cuyahoga County.

We've learned how many case workers deal with the problem to keep kids from further abuse or injury.

In the case of Aniya Day-Garrett, it appears it was dealt with unsuccessfully.

When daycare center owner Tamika Robinson shared 14 incidents of abuse -- noted in center records -- with police she had a sense of relief, saying, "And I was just like, we did our part and guess what: she can't hurt Niya no more. The police involved and the state involved. She'll be OK."

She did the right thing. Sadly, her belief that Aniya would be OK was wrong.

The notations on the 14 files were reviewed by county social workers.

After a six-week investigation, the case inexplicably was closed, despite clear dates and notations.

The next major development was Aniya not breathing and described as cold to the touch being rushed by Euclid paramedics to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Make no mistake, protecting children is a huge job.

In the past three years, the number of abuse and neglect cases has remained stable at under 21,000.

Fewer were found unsubstantiated over the three years.

Those found substantiated remained level at just over 1,700.

The numbers don't reflect people who the department lost touch with or who moved out of state.

The average case load for the 448 case workers in the county who deal one on one with cases averages about 13.

Tamika Robinson says she confronted Aniya's mother about the abuse saying, "If I find out you are hurting Niya I'm gonna put you in jail."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.