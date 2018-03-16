United Airlines flight diverted to Akron after dog inadvertently loaded on plane

A United Airlines flight heading from Newark to St. Louis was diverted to Akron Thursday, after a dog was mistakenly loaded on the flight.

According to CBS-St. Louis, United said the dog was successfully returned to its owner.

This is the third time in a week United has been in the news for incidents regarding pets.

On Tuesday, it was reported a puppy died on a flight, after the owner was told to put it in an overhead bin.

Then yesterday, a family was reunited with their dog after the airline mistakenly flew it to Japan.

