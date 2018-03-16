Exclusive: Witness horrified when mother kidnapped 4-year-old Sandusky boy from car

The Erie County Sheriff's Office in Sandusky issued and then canceled an amber alert Friday evening after 4-year-old D'Quai Hemchak was forcibly removed from a vehicle by his mother, Jennifer Ann Hemchak.

Odessa Alexander was driving the car when Jennifer ripped D'Quai from the car seat.

Alexander is the sister of the woman who has custody of D'Quai,

An Ohio Amber Alert has been cancelled 3/16/18 8:28 PM. See https://t.co/Y3b0LEX9cl for details. — Ohio Amber Alerts (@ohioamberalert) March 17, 2018

Jennifer was found with the boy near Cincinnati and arrested.

Police tracked her down on Interstate 75 southbound in Monroe, Ohio -- 30 miles north of Cincinnati.

The boy is OK.

Jennifer is the non-custodial parent.

Hemchak had fled with the child in a 2015 white Hyundai Sonata.

