Cleveland bars ramp up security for St. Patrick's Day

It's going to be a busy weekend in Cleveland as thousands of people pack the streets to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Bars, like Barely House in the Warehouse District, plan to open bright and early for the holiday and managers said security will be tight.

"We had a St. Patrick's Day on a Saturday, I think, six or seven years ago. It was the biggest day we've ever had," said Corey May, Barley House Managing Partner.

Combine the holiday, the NCAA wrestling championships and March Madness, and it's safe to say St. Patrick's Day will be one of the busiest days of the year for bars around town.

"What can happen is going to happen tomorrow, so we're ready for it," said May.

Barely House began planning for St. Patrick's Day weekend months ago. Doors open at 7 a.m. and people said they'll start celebrating bright and early.

"I'm going to get here early and start drinking so I'm ready to watch the finals on Saturday," said Rawlings Riles.

"Realistically speaking, I'll start drinking at 8:06," said Connor Lapresi.

"I hope there's some green beer to drink and then we get to watch some good matches, so I think it's going to be a blast," said Amanda Hauschildt.

With people partying all-day long, the Ohio State Highway Patrol plans to be in full force, eyeing drunk drivers and underage drinkers, especially after what happened on St. Patrick's Day 2017. A 20-year-old woman fell headfirst from a second-story balcony after she was served mixed drinks at Spirits on West 6th.

May said they're not taking any chances at Barely House.

"Checking IDs at the entrance and not only there though, but checking IDs at the bar," he said.

May wants everyone to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, but also said people need to be smart.

"Just come down and have a fun time. some people come down for trouble and we don't want that. It's all about celebrating a good holiday," he said.

The State Highway Patrol said in 2017 39 people were hurt in car crashes that involved alcohol.

