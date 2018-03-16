University Hospitals faces another lawsuit connected to 2016 embryo loss

A Cleveland couple says they lost their embryos in two separate malfunctions at the fertility clinic at University Hospitals.

This is the first time we've heard of another possible issue since the hospital announced more than 2,000 eggs and embryos had possibly been damaged or destroyed.

The investigation continues at University Hospitals Fertility Clinic after an egg and embryo liquid nitrogen storage tank heated up, leaving hundreds of victims devastated.

The couple filed this lawsuit two years to the day they say they lost their embryos for the first time in March of 2016.

In the lawsuit, they say they had 12 embryos in the incubator, but a doctor told them something went wrong and nine of the 12 embryos were lost.

They tried to use the remaining embryos, but they say those were damaged too.

The couple tried the procedure again that summer and the woman gave birth to two baby girls.

She preserved her eight remaining embryos and planned to undergo IVF this summer.

But then, her embryos were damaged again in this latest incident.

In the lawsuit, attorneys say the couple is devastated, due to the physical toll from the treatments, and the thousands of dollars they spent on them.

According to the lawsuit, this couple is seeking $25,000.

At least three class action lawsuits have also been filed against University Hospitals at this point.

In response, UH issued the following statement Friday:

In March of 2016, one of our incubators lost power. Approximately five patients were affected, and we worked with each of them to find the best solution possible to help them move forward. It’s our policy not to comment on pending litigation, including this most recent case, but we feel it is important to note that the event in 2016 is not in any way related to the storage tank incident we now are investigating. We remain committed first and foremost to do what is best for our patients.

