Man shot across from Progressive Field Friday night

A 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital Friday evening after he was shot in the leg at a gas station located across the street from Progressive Field.

According to Cleveland Police, the shooting occurred at a BP, located at 900 Carnegie Ave.

The victim has not been identified.

Police are investigating on scene and have not announced any arrests.

