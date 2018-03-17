St. Edward High School 'Trash Talkers' put on must watch performance at St. Patrick's Day Parade

The "Trash Talkers" percussion team put on a must watch performance at the Cleveland St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday. (Source WOIO)

The St. Edward High School "Trash Talkers" percussion team put on a must watch performance at the Cleveland St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday.

This is the 15th season for the group.

The team is like a combination of Stomp and the Blue Man Group.

Mr. Dominic Tancredi and Mark Whalen coach the students.

The team this year has 27 members.

The "Trash Talkers" say the Cleveland St. Patrick's Day Parade is the best in the country.

City officials expected more than 300,000 people to attend the parade on Saturday.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.