Victim in stable condition after shooting outside Beachwood Place Mall, suspect in custody

Police say that victim is in stable condition and they are still investigating what happened. (Source: WOIO)

The Beachwood Police Department said one person is in custody after a shooting outside of the Beachwood Place Mall on Saturday.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on March 17 by Saks Fifth Avenue, according to police.

Police Chief Gary Haba said one person was shot, the victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

"The initial indications are that they did know each other," said Chief Gary Haba, Beachwood Police Department.

The mall was on lockdown for most of the day meaning people could not come in and people could not come out.

Police said Investigators went store to store to gather information.

Julie Felder posted on Twitter that she was locked in a store, she said she heard people screaming and running out of the mall.

@BeachwoodPolice what is going on at Beachwood Place? I’m locked in a store. — Julie Felder (@juliemfelder) March 17, 2018

People were screaming and running out of the mall — Julie Felder (@juliemfelder) March 17, 2018

Police are also investigating a connection to the first shooting.

"There may have been a secondary incident that happened away from the original scene and we're not really sure what happened there. There's no suspect yet and we're not sure if there's a victim or incident that took place nearby," Haba said.

