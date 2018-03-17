2 arrests made during Cleveland St. Patrick's Day Parade

The Cleveland Police Department said there department made no arrests during the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday. (Source WOIO)

The Cleveland Police Department said there department made no arrests during the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday.

Police said the sheriff's office made two arrests during the parade.

The parade went through downtown on Superior Avenue and the event lasted for about two hours.

Officers will remain out in downtown Cleveland for all of the evening festivities.

Police posted an amazing view of the parade from a helicopter.

E. 4th Street and Warehouse district are are a bit nuts??????. Still no arrests ???????????? #CLEStPats ?? pic.twitter.com/DezUr1YiBq — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) March 17, 2018

#CLEStPats Parade Detail is closed as of 5pm. No arrests during the Parade Detail. Officers remain out in numbers for evening festivities?? — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) March 17, 2018

It is a busy day for officers as the NCAA Wrestling Championships are also taking place at Quicken Loans Arena.

