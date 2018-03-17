The Colts swapping picks with the Jets is great for the Cleveland Browns

I think the New York Jets trading with the Indianapolis Colts to move up for the third pick is awesome for the Cleveland Browns.

It gives the team an incredible opportunity, it all depends on what they want to do with it.

The Browns are picking first overall, they are expected to draft a quarterback.

The New York Giants pick second, most feel they will take a quarterback as well.

The Jets moved up to No. 3 to draft a quarterback, and that means when it gets back to the Browns at four there is only one quarterback of those four quarterbacks left on the board.

This presents the Browns with two great choices.

They either have the pick of the litter of any player on the board that is not a quarterback, like Bradley Chubb, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Saquon Barkley or maybe a left tackle.

They're all there, because only quarterbacks have been taken.

The other idea, I like more.

There is only one quarterback left on the board and at least two teams that want Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills.

Now you get a bidding war going. Denver picks fifth, Buffalo has the 12th and 22nd pick.

If the Browns go with the other strategy and take the best non-quarterback on the board, the QB drama likely ends when Denver snatches up the last of those QBs, Buffalo is left out.

The bidding war for the pick changes everything.

The Broncos have Case Keenum and a bunch of junk.

The Bills have AJ McCarron and a bunch of junk. Both are desperate to get a QB. The Browns can milk this for a huge package of draft picks.

Remember, even if they make Denver their trading partner, the Broncos would have to give up more than they usually would to move up the one pick, because they would've had to outbid Buffalo, who will be desperate to get a QB. So they could go all in. If they go all-in, and then Denver decides to beat them, the Browns are coming away with a lot.



Now, some of you might be thinking- “I'm tired of trading down, that's all Sashi Brown did and look where it got us!” That is different. Brown drove everybody crazy because he kept trading out of picks where the Browns would have taken a QB.

In this scenario, the Browns will already have their QB because they have the first overall pick. Once you get the QB, that changes everything. It's why Indianapolis was so comfortable trading out of the third pick, they already have Andrew Luck, they don't need a guy.

The Browns will already have their rookie QB, they don't need another one.



A wildcard here would be the Giants not taking a quarterback, that would ensure that Denver would not need to



trade up from #5 to draft one. Buffalo though would still likely need to move up from 12 though, so a trading partner could still be there.



They'll have their quarterback, and when the fourth pick in the draft is on the clock, there is a good chance they will be holding all of the cards.

