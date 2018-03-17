Kent State wrestler Kyle Conel defeats one seed twice in NCAA Wrestling Championships

Some are saying Kyle Conel's first victory against Kollin Moore was the biggest upset of the weekend. (Source AP Images)

Kent State University wrestler Kyle Conel defeated the one seed twice in the NCAA Wrestling Championships this weekend.

Conel finished in third place in the 197-pound weight class during the tournament at Quicken Loans Arena.

Some are saying Conel's first victory against Kollin Moore was the biggest upset of the weekend.

Here is footage of each match Conel had against Moore.

He does it again! KYLE CONEL knocks off the one seed for a second time and clinches 3rd place! #NCAAwrestling pic.twitter.com/Gu3wWSIiYi — NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) March 17, 2018

Kyle Conel shocks the world! pic.twitter.com/NP4a5NPEsd — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) March 16, 2018

Conel placed second at the MAC Championships earlier this year.

