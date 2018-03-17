Kent State wrestler Kyle Conel defeats one seed twice in NCAA Wr - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Kent State wrestler Kyle Conel defeats one seed twice in NCAA Wrestling Championships

Some are saying Kyle Conel's first victory against Kollin Moore was the biggest upset of the weekend. (Source AP Images) Some are saying Kyle Conel's first victory against Kollin Moore was the biggest upset of the weekend. (Source AP Images)
Kent State University wrestler Kyle Conel defeated the one seed twice in the NCAA Wrestling Championships this weekend.

Conel finished in third place in the 197-pound weight class during the tournament at Quicken Loans Arena.

Here is footage of each match Conel had against Moore.

Conel placed second at the MAC Championships earlier this year.

