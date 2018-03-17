Update: Missing Hudson man found safe

City officials said the missing man has been found and he is safe. (Source: Raycom Media)

***UPDATE 9:38 p.m. 3/17/18***

***Original***



A Missing Person Alert has been issued in Hudson for an 18-year-old autistic man.

Investigators said he was last seen in the area of Stratford/Lake Forest Country Club.

City officials said he was wearing a gray jacket with a hood, jeans and tennis shoes.

Police are asking people not to approach him, if you see him you are asked to call 330-342-1800. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

