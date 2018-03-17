Cleveland Police: Woman escapes from suspected kidnappers - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Police: Woman escapes from suspected kidnappers

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Police Department said a 30-year-old woman escaped her kidnappers Saturday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. near West 104th Street and Western Avenue.

The woman escaped from the trunk and the male suspects fled the area, according to police.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

