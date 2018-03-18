Beachwood Place incidents: Teen injured after second shooting reported; 2 now in custody

Police say that victim is in stable condition and they are still investigating what happened. (Source: WOIO)

The Beachwood Police Department shared two people were hospitalized after shooting reports at Beachwood Place Mall St. Patrick's Day afternoon.

First, one man was shot in the leg outside of Sak's Fifth Avenue at the mall around 3 p.m. March 17, which put the mall on lockdown. Police said two to three shots were fired.

Police arrested a suspect Saturday and then took the shooting victim, who is in stable condition, into custody as well later in the day.

Officers recovered a "large amount" of cash and a one handgun.

A short time after the first shooting, police responded to reports of shots fired at the main entrance and a 17-year-old girl was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

Police are investigating whether the two incidents were related.

The mall closed after the lockdown was over.

"Never experienced anything like that. You've heard of school shootings, you've seen it on tv. To actually be in, hmmm....remarkable," Laura Cowan said.

Cowan and her daughter were shopping at Beachwood Place Mall Saturday when all of a sudden, people started yelling.

"She comes running out crying and screaming, and another said shooter, shooter. I said to my daughter, did she say what she said?" Cowan said.

Cowan said a Lush store employee told them to run inside the store, and into the back storage room. The employee then locked the gate.

"My chest was just pounding, the fear that you have, the unknown. You knew something went wrong."

"I don't know if I'll have enough nerve to go back," Cowan said.

Many others say they had no fear returning today.

"Yeah, it's always in the back of my mind. I try not to live in fear, especially with this guy," Marie Hanley said.

"I do know there are a lot of people saying they won't let their kids go. I have kids. Would I let my daughter come, yes, I would just tell her to be careful," Kim Holizna said.

About a year ago, a shooting was reported in the parking lot of the mall on March 23, 2017. Police said it was a drug transaction that went wrong.

