Man in wheelchair shot and robbed near West 65th Street in Cleveland

Posted by Brian Koster
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A man in a wheelchair was shot and robbed early Sunday morning on the Cleveland's west side.

The Cleveland Police Department said the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. in the area of West 65th Street and Colgate Avenue.

The 37-year-old male was taken to a local hospital with a gun shot wound to the hand.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available. 

