Cleveland RTA fires 10 employees for involvement in prescription drug scam

The Cleveland RTA has fired 10 employees for involvement in a prescription drug scam.

The RTA has also filed a claim to recover $2 million lost to fraudulent drug claims, according to the news release.

According to the news release this one was one of the final steps in a years-long investigation.

“We found it. We investigated. We reported it and we took decisive action,” said RTA CEO and General Manager Joe Calabrese in a news release. “Now, we’re in the process of working with an insurance consultant to get our money back through our crime insurance policy.”

An investigation by the RTA started in May of 2016, according to the news release.

The RTA said the internal audit revealed the scam started in January of 2014 to March of 2016. The 10 employees were fired by late 2016, according to Garofoli.

“This was a new fraud, in which compounding pharmacies took advantage of loopholes in a complex drug coding system. Since the fraud was exposed, Express Scripts responded with a compound drug management program to catch the fraudulent benefit claims. That program has been in place since 2016 and we continue to monitor. No further fraud has been detected since,” said Garofoli.

The RTA said this scam was also taking place across the country and other organizations were hit.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.