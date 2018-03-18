Cleveland Police looking for man accused of stealing purse from 86-year-old woman

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident can call police at 216-623-5500. (Source Cleveland Police)

The Cleveland Police Department is looking for the man accused of stealing a purse from an 86-year-old woman.

Police said the incident happened on March 17 when the woman had just parked her car in the garage of her building.

The suspected reach in over her through her open door and grabbed the purse, according to police.

Investigators said the woman had the purse in her hand and struggled with the suspect, the suspect was able to wrestle the purse away from her.

Authorities said the suspect was seen arriving and leaving the area in a dark blue or green Mazda SUV with a temp tag or no tag.

Police said the woman had injuries on her hand.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident can call police at 216-623-5500.

