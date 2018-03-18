Man killed after being hit by car on Quincy Avenue

Police said the Accident Investigation Unit has been notified. (Source: Raycom Media)

The Cleveland Police Department said a 38-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car in the area of East 74th Street and Quincy Avenue on Saturday night.

Police said the Accident Investigation Unit has been notified.

Investigators said there is no further information about the incident at this time.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

