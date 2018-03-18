LeBron James scored 33 points against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. (Source AP Images)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James has 5 30-point games in the month of March.

James is averaging 27.1 points a game this year while shooting 54.5 percent from the field.

The three-time NBA champions scored 33 points in the Cavs win against the Chicago Bulls on March 17.

The Cavaliers next game is against the Milwaukee Bucks at Quicken Loans Arena on March 19.

LeBron James (33 PTS, 13 REB, 12 AST) records his 15th triple-double of the season and 70th of his career! #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/0PIyd0J9x6 — NBA (@NBA) March 18, 2018

As of 4:40 p.m. on March 18 the Cavs are the three seed in the Eastern Conference and the Bucks are the seven seed.

Cleveland is currently 40-29 on the year and the Bucks are 37-32 on the season.

Milwaukee won 119-116 when the teams met on Dec. 19.

James had 39 points in the game.

