Cleveland Police release update about incident on East 94th Stre - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Police release update about incident on East 94th Street

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A 14-year-old was shot on the 1400 block of East 94th Street in Cleveland on Sunday. (Source: WOIO) A 14-year-old was shot on the 1400 block of East 94th Street in Cleveland on Sunday. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

*** Update: 6:31 p.m. 3/18/18 ***

Cleveland Police sent out an update about two hours later from the original report saying the 14-year-old was not shot.

***Original***

The Cleveland Police Department said a 14-year-old was shot on the 1400 block of East 94th Street in Cleveland on Sunday.

Police said the victim was shot in the back shoulder area.

The suspect is in a stolen silver Mercedes, according to police.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly