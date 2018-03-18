Cleveland Police release update about incident on East 94th Street

A 14-year-old was shot on the 1400 block of East 94th Street in Cleveland on Sunday. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland Police sent out an update about two hours later from the original report saying the 14-year-old was not shot.

The Cleveland Police Department said a 14-year-old was shot on the 1400 block of East 94th Street in Cleveland on Sunday.

Police said the victim was shot in the back shoulder area.

The suspect is in a stolen silver Mercedes, according to police.

