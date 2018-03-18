Sebring Police looking for man posing as officer

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Sebring Police at 330-938-6114. (Source WOIO)

The Sebring Police Department is looking for a man posing as an officer, according to a news release.

Police said around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday officers responded to the 800 block of South 13th Street for a report of a suspicious person.

A woman told officers a man knocked on the door dressed as a police officer, according to police.

The woman told police the suspect identified himself as a member of the Beloit Police Department and told her he was at the home to do a welfare check on her children.

Police said the woman told investigators the man said he received a call stating her kids were being abused.

Investigators said the man conducted his own investigation and told the woman he would be back to do a follow up saying child services would contact her.

The man left in a black sedan with a light bar on it with no markings on the vehicle.

Police are asking people to only answer their doors for officers with a visible badge and patch with a marked police cruiser.

Officers should identify themselves with their name, badge number and department, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Sebring Police at 330-938-6114.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.