Dreams come true for 8-year-old cancer survivor

It was Liam's dream to run an auto dealership for a day. (Source: WOIO)

After a year of treatment for his cancer, an 8-year-old boy finally had the best day of his life.

Several people came together in Mentor to make sure his dreams of one day being a car dealership owner became a reality.

Liam Waldrop isn't your average 8-year-old. He's knows almost everything there is to know about cars and he's a cancer survivor.

"Liam was diagnosed with an aggressive bone cancer called osteocarcoma," said Liam's Mother, Wendy Waldrop.

After a year of treatment, Liam's well on his way to recovery, but now thanks to help of A Special Wish Foundation and Anytime Fitness, this weekend will one of the best he's ever had, starting with a limousine ride to the movies.

But little does Liam know, while he's away, volunteers are turning his basement into his own car dealership.

"He loves everything about cars, all the features and this was his wish," said Caldron.

And now thanks to this special group of people, that dream can now come true.

"I really love that this was made. I never thought that it would be this soon and I really like it," said Liam Waldrop.

The Waldrop Family would like to thank everyone, including A Special Wish Foundation, Anytime Fitness, and all the volunteers who helped make Liam's dream come true.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.