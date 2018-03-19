5+ inches of snow anticipated for first day of spring in Northeast Ohio (Weather Timeline)

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Based on the newest model data, here is my thinking for the Weather Alert.

Daytime weather alert: South of I-76. Really, south of US 30. It's actually going to be fairly nice in Cleveland today. If that changes, we'll let you know. Nighttime weather alert: For everyone. Widespread snow will make travel tricky.

We’ll begin the day on a dry note. I do not expect any issues for our morning commute. Today’s forecast after that is rather tricky, so hang in there with me for a few minutes.

An icy wintry mix (sleet and freezing rain) will move into areas along and south of US 30 through the morning. This moisture will move north through the day, approaching the I-76 corridor (Akron/Youngstown) during the afternoon. At this point temperatures will be a bit warmer (around 40°), so we'll change to either rain or a mix of rain and sleet.

The swath of moisture will likely not make it into the Cleveland area until this evening. The evening commute in Cleveland will probably be fine. We’ll let you know if that changes.

As temperatures begin to fall for the night, what wintry mix or rain we have left will change to all snow. This transition will likely have taken place by 10:00 PM. Widespread snow will continue through the overnight hours.

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* now in place south of Akron. Starts at 8:00 PM Tuesday. Goes until 11:00 AM Wednesday. Road conditions will be slippery in the purple counties overnight. #ohwx @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/IDr8OVIQo9 — Samantha Roberts ? (@SamRobertsWX) March 20, 2018

As you have probably surmised based on what you just read, this is not going to be a major weather maker for the Cleveland area.

Accumulation and impact will all depend on where you are located.

Cleveland metro and lakeshore counties : Less than 1"

: Less than 1" Medina, Akron, Kent, Canton, Ravenna: A trace to 2"

A trace to 2" Wooster, Mansfield, Dover, New Philadelphia, Youngstown : 2” – 5”

Otherwise, temperatures will remain well below average today. Gusty winds on the order of 30 mph will make it feel even colder than it actually is.

9:00 AM: 31°, Noon: 35°, 5:00 PM: 36°

Moving Forward:

Snow showers will linger into Wednesday morning’s commute. We’ll need to watch that closely. Snow should gradually taper off through the day.

