Tips to protect yourself from suspicious mail after another explosion in Texas

The United States Postal Service is providing tips on how to protect yourself from suspicious mail following a string of recent package bomb explosions in Austin, Texas.

If you receive a suspicious piece of mail that you suspect contains a bomb, or radiological, biological, or chemical threat, isolate the area and contact emergency services immediately. Whether at home or in the mailroom, you should not handle the mail. Do not open, smell, or taste the suspected contaminated mail.

According to the USPS, there are several factors that you should look for that could indicate a suspicious piece of mail:

No return address.

Restrictive markings.

Sealed with tape.

Misspelled words.

Badly typed or written.

Unknown powder or suspicious substance.

Possibly mailed form a foreign country.

Excessive postage or tape.

Oily stains, discolorations, or crystallization on wrapper.

Strange odor.

Incorrect title or addresses to title only.

Rigid, bulky, or lopsided structure.

Protruding wires.

The latest blast occurred Sunday evening and left two people injured. Three other package bombs detonated throughout Texas' capital earlier this month, including one that killed a 39-year-old man on March 2.

The FBI and Austin Police Department are offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the package bomb explosions, which are believed to be connected.

