Celebrate spring with a free ice cream cone from Dairy Queen

To celebrate the arrival of spring, Dairy Queen will be serving free ice cream on Tuesday, March 20.

The free small vanilla Dairy Queen ice cream cone will be available at participating locations throughout the country, but will be limited to one per person.

Click here to find the nearest Dairy Queen location in your area.

Dairy Queen will also be accepting donations for the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

