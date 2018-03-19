Shoppers express concern for safety following shootings at Beachwood Place mall

The Beachwood Place mall reopened Sunday following two shootings that took place on Saturday, but some shoppers said they are thinking twice about returning to the mall.

"I don't know if I'll have enough nerve to go back," says Laura, a Beachwood Place shopper.

Beachwood Place incidents: Teen injured after second shooting reported; 2 now in custody

A Cleveland 19 News Facebook poll asked if people will still shop at Beachwood Place following the weekend incidents. As of early Monday morning, over 160 people said the shootings will deter them from visiting the mall, while more than 200 shoppers will continue to visit the shops.

There were two shootings at the mall Saturday afternoon. The first happened outside Saks Fifth Avenue. A second shooting happened just minutes after at the mall's main entrance. Shoppers described the scene as chaotic.

A "Parental Guidance Required" program was already placed into effect in 2017 after a large-scale disturbance broke out at the mall. The program requires that all mall visitors age 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult on Fridays and Saturdays after 5 p.m.

The Beachwood Place mall opens at 10 a.m. on weekdays. Police have not said if they plan to staff the mall with an additional police presence moving forward.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.