Beachwood Police piecing together what led to shooting outside mall

Beachwood Police say they know who the players were in a shooting Saturday night in a parking lot outside Beachwood Place mall.

They continue to investigate what led to the shooting.

It is an event that sent the mall into lockdown.

Business was back to normal on Sunday.

Three people are being interviewed, no one has been charged so far.

It is known that in addition to recovering at least one gun, a large amount of cash was found.

One suspect could be charged Monday, the other two are hospitalized with non-life threatening wounds.

Calls from panicked shoppers are also being released.

