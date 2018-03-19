Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue: 'I need to step back from coaching for the time being'

Lue coached the Cavs in the first half of Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls, but did not join the team in the second half because of a health concern.

Head coach Tyronn Lue will "step back" from coaching the Cleveland Cavaliers to focus on health issues, according to a statement released by the team Monday morning.

According to Lue:

"After many conversations with our doctors and Koby and much thought given to what is best for the team and my health, I need to step back from coaching for the time being and focus on trying to establish a stronger and healthier foundation from which to coach for the rest of the season. I have had chest pains and other troubling symptoms, compounded by a loss of sleep, throughout the year. Despite a battery of tests, there have been no conclusions as to what the exact issue is. While I have tried to work through it, the last thing I want is for it to affect the team. I am going to use this time to focus on a prescribed routine and medication, which has previously been difficult to start in the midst of a season. My goal is to come out of it a stronger and healthier version of myself so I can continue to lead this team to the Championship we are all working towards. I greatly appreciate Dan Gilbert, Koby Altman, our medical team and the organization's support throughout."

Lebron's reaction

"I knew he was struggling, but he was never not himself."

The Cavs, currently third place in the East have had a few struggles this season. Key players have gone down with injuries and no the head coach. But LeBron says it's up to the team and the coaching staff to respond.

The squad faces off against the Bucks tonight in their first game back home after a 6 game stretch.

