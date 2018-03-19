Secondary market tickets for Jay-Z and Beyoncé show are already outrageously priced in Cleveland

Tickets for the Jay-Z and Beyonce concert in Cleveland went on sale at 10 a.m. March 19, 2018. (Source: AP Images)

Tickets for the Jay-Z and Beyoncé are going fast for the July 25 show at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Tickets are being sold through Ticketmaster, and almost as fast as people are buying them, they're turning around and selling them on the same site for double, triple and even 10 times, than what they paid.

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m.

Here's a prefect example. The cheapest ticket to get in is $49.50 and yes they are the nose bleed, upper deck of seats.

(See the darker blue seat highlighted.)

Now, notice the pink seats one row back and three seats to the right. These tickets are pink because they are verified Ticketmaster seats. Meaning this is someone who purchased a $49.50 ticket within the first hour of the Cleveland sale and are now selling them on the same site.

And they are asking a whole lot more than what they paid.

(See the pink highlighted seat below.)

Those who are already re-selling their tickets, are hoping the event sells out at some point today, and then hoping people will get desperate and pay way over face value to see the Hip-hop mega couple in Cleveland.

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.