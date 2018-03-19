2 Lakewood police officers honored with award for saving woman's life during apartment fire

Two Lakewood police officers received the Life Saving Award from the department's chief of police for treating a woman's injuries after she escaped through the window of her burning apartment.

According to Chief of Police Timothy J. Malley, Officers Ryan Summerville and Bryan McNeeley responded to an apartment fire on Arliss Drive in the early morning hours on March 5.

8 victims, including 2 babies, rushed to local hospitals following Lakewood apartment building fire

Eight victims were treated for injuries, including a woman who escaped by breaking through a window. She suffered severe cuts to her arms.

Summerville and McNeeley helped apply a tourniquet and pressure to the woman's arms until paramedics arrived.

After evaluation, paramedics determined that the victim's arteries and tendons were lacerated and surgery was needed for repair.

Fire department personnel believe that the officers' actions were crucial in saving the woman's life.

Their actions exemplify what we do, protect the public," says Chief Malley., Both officers have represented themselves and the Lakewood Police Department extraordinarily and are well deserving of the Life Saving Award.”

