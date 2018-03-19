Fugitive of the Week escapes arrest by the US Marshals

License plate of Senyon Collins's truck. (Source: US Marshals)

US Marshals say the Fugitive of the Week evaded capture Monday morning, by fleeing in a pickup truck.

According to authorities, they responded to the 7000 block of Carson Avenue, looking for Senyon Collins.

The 23-year-old man is wanted for a shooting in Euclid.

When members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrived on Carson Avenue, Collins fled in a newer model grey F-150 pickup truck with dealer license plate "8 1032".

The pickup truck also has a 4x4 decal on the rear quarter panel.

US Marshals say Collins is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Collins, please contact the Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

