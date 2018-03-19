Guilty plea from man who murdered woman and dumped her body in vacant lot

The man who killed a woman and dumped her body in a vacant lo on Dibble Avenue pleaded guilty Monday morning.

Anthony Hill, 34, pleaded guilty to the charges of murder, felonious assault and abuse of a corpse.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Sherrie Miday then sentenced Hill to 20 years in prison.

The remains of of Brooke Cameron, 40, were found Oct. 17, 2016, but she was unable to be identified.

In Feb. of 2017, Dr. Linda Spurlock, an Assistant Professor of Anthropology at Kent State University, examined the skull and created a forensic sketch.

Dr. Spurlock's forensic sketch was released to the public on July 10, 2017 and a tipster called police with Cameron's name on July 11, 2017.

Cameron came to the Cleveland area from New Mexico in 2015.

Hill was the last person to see her alive.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner says Cameron died of a gunshot wound to the head.

