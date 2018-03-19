Father of murdered 4-year-old: 'CPS failed me'

A protest was held Monday outside Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services. Protesters said the group was standing up for all children who have been murdered while social workers were handling their cases.

Some of the people are holding signs for 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett. She was killed on March 11.

Around 11:30 a.m. on March 11, Euclid police and fire were called to the family's home at the Cultural Garden Apartments on Lake Shore Boulevard for a report of an unresponsive child.

The 4-year-old girl died at the hospital. She suffered a stroke from blunt for trauma and also showed signs of malnourishment, according to officials.

Her mother Sierra Day and her boyfriend Deonte Lewis have been charged in her death with aggravated murder. They are being held on a $1 million bond each.

Children and Family Services confirmed they received three calls about Day-Garrett and at some point opened a six-week investigation but they say there was not enough evidence to warrant the 4-year-old's removal from the home.

Cleveland 19 News confirmed with Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court that Aniya's biological father, Mickhal Garrett, had been trying to get custody of Aniya for years.

"We want them to be held accountable," said Garrett. "CPS failed me. They failed us all. Nobody should have to go through this. So many people tried and tried to make sure Aniya Marie Garrett was safe and they failed our family."

Garrett originally had another custody court date scheduled for March 19.

