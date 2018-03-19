Passenger stopped after bringing a loaded hand gun to Cleveland Hopkins Airport

This morning around 7:30 a.m. Transportation Security Administration officials stopped a passenger after it was discovered he brought a loaded weapon.

The incident occurred at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in the TSA precheck line. The passenger was stopped by officers with the loaded Seecamp .380 caliber handgun pictured above

The TSA officer working the checkpoint X-ray machine detected the firearm as it passed along the conveyor belt inside the man's carry-on bag. TSA officers immediately contacted the Cleveland Police Department, which responded to the checkpoint.

Dos and Dont's

Passengers should never bring their firearms through checkpoint.

If you want to travel with your weapons if you follow these regulations.

Firearms may be kept in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Then the firearm must be taken to the airline check-in counter.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm on their website. (Rules vary by airport)

TSA officers have detected eight firearms at CLE checkpoints so far this year. A total of 19 firearms were confiscated last year.

The Transportation Security Administration screens more than 2 million passengers and their luggage every day for prohibited items, including weapons and explosives. To do this, TSA uses imaging technology to safely screen passengers for any items which may be concealed under clothing, while X-ray units screen all carry-on baggage.

